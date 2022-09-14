iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

EFV stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 1,793,838 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.