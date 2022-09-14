iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,933,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 977.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.39. 263,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,040,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

