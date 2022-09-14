iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,571 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 977.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 807,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 53,193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

