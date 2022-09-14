iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 293,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 115,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

