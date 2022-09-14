iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $44.43. 42,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 69,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

