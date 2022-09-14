iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Trading Down 2.6%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 7,201,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,714,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.
