iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 121.7% in August

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

