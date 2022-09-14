iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Shares Down 2.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 208,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 86,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

