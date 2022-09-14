iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 197,977 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 147,001 put options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

FXI stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,967,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,573,988. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

