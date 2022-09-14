IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Trading Down 2.4 %
IRIX stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
