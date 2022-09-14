IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Trading Down 2.4 %

IRIX stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

