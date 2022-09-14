IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski Sells 5,086 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IonQ Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 2,462,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,911. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in IonQ by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 90,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

