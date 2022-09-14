IOI Token Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, IOI Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $557,246.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token launched on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOI Token’s official website is traderacemanager.com.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

