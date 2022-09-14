Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,870,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 786,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.