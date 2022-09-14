Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
