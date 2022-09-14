Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 80,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.