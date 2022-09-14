Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

INTC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 1,105,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,413,816. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

