Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,678,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 1,483,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,731,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

