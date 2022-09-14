Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 90,313 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 4.1 %

GS traded down $14.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.39. 2,188,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,146. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

