Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells 90,313 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,269.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 4.1 %

GS traded down $14.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.39. 2,188,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,146. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.08. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

