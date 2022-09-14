Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 26,629 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE OUST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OUST shares. Barclays lowered Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ouster to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

