Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 26,629 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ouster Price Performance
NYSE OUST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.