Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.31. 979,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

