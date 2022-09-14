Insider Selling: HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) CFO Sells 29,025 Shares of Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) CFO Bock Serge De sold 29,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $33,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HyreCar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 675,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.68. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $12.53.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 598.93% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

Institutional Trading of HyreCar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HyreCar by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in HyreCar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HyreCar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its stake in HyreCar by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

HyreCar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.