Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 231 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $16,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,319,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alarm.com Trading Down 4.2 %

ALRM stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 195,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,633. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,739,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 127,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

