Insider Buying: Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) Director Brian Kerzner acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,534,120 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,330.40.

Pan Global Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

PGZ stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 568,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,323. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

