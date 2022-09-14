Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys 1,692 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 556,191 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,027.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 20,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $417.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
