Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys 1,692 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $58,357.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 556,191 shares in the company, valued at $19,183,027.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 20,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $417.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

