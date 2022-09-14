Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

