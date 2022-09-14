Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 190,359 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Immatics Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $673.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
