Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 190,359 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $673.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.36). Immatics had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Immatics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

