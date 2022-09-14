Illuvium Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $45.21 million and $11.88 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.47 or 0.00344571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium launched on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

