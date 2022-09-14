Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. 65,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

