Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley cut Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $818.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ichor by 74.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ichor by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ichor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ichor by 105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

