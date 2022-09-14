IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

