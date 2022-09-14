Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.37 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $4.64 or 0.00022782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $712.11 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

