HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6,080.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 0.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,825,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.