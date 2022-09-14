Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given New GBX 660 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 927.20 ($11.20).

Shares of LON:HWDN traded down GBX 17.04 ($0.21) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 582.97 ($7.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,526. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,040.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 624.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 682.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Insiders purchased a total of 8,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,821,086 in the last three months.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

