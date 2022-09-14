HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,013.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Peel Hunt downgraded HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of HMSVF stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. HomeServe has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.67.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

