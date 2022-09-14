Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Highway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HIHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 37,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

Highway Increases Dividend

About Highway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.32%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.