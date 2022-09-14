Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Shares of Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) fell 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 14,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 15,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.