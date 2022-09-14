Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 2.8 %

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.22. 24,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HESAY shares. Barclays raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

