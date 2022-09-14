Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.14

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 321561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.
Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.75%.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
