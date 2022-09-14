HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

HealthEquity stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $1,505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 62.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 410.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

