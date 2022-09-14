Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 473.2% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCARW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

