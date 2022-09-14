Head to Head Survey: PROS (NYSE:PRO) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROS and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $251.42 million 4.17 -$81.21 million ($2.06) -11.23 SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 21.79 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PROS and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 3 0 2.60 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.65%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -35.12% -781.16% -14.34% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

