Head-To-Head Review: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) & Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.48 $62.99 million $4.02 16.44 Ashford $388.48 million 0.13 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.67

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49% Ashford 1.93% -20.94% 9.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Huron Consulting Group and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Ashford has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.63%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than Huron Consulting Group.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Ashford on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

