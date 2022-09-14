Head-To-Head Analysis: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 6 1 3.00 SM Energy 1 1 7 0 2.67

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.42, indicating a potential upside of 61.26%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

90.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.84, meaning that its stock price is 384% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 83.78% 27.08% 19.52% SM Energy 25.46% 36.45% 14.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.96 $328.35 million $2.34 3.56 SM Energy $2.62 billion 2.09 $36.23 million $7.11 6.30

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SM Energy beats Advantage Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley. It provides natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

