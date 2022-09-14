Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $23.13 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

