Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. 4,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

