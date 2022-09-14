GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSIT stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
