Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 74,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,040,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

