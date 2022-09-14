Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,288. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.53.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

