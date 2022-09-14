Gradient Investments LLC Has $19.76 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 35.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 160,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $869,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. 114,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

