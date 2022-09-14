Govi (GOVI) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Govi (GOVI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $328,954.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,810,146 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi. The official website for Govi is www.cvi.finance.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

