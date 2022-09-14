Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 1,021.7% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSEV. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 269,263 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 219,225 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 373.5% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 502,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.94.

About Gores Holdings VII

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.